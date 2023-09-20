Thiago Silva Faces Criticism from Chelsea Fans with Social Media Post

Thiago Silva, Chelsea’s veteran defender, has sparked controversy among the club’s supporters with a recent social media post. On the first night of the Champions League group stages, Silva took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a message accompanied a crying emoji, tagging the official Champions League account.

The reason behind the backlash is Chelsea’s failure to qualify for the Champions League this season. After a disappointing Premier League campaign in which they finished in 12th place, the Blues have been left out of European competition altogether. This apparent exclusion from the prestigious tournament clearly disappoints Silva, who has a long history of playing in the Champions League with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, where he helped the team secure the title in 2021.

However, some fans at Stamford Bridge did not respond favorably to Silva’s post. Several criticized him for sharing such a downbeat message, questioning the need for it. Others pointed out that the club has more pressing concerns, such as their current relegation battle. Nevertheless, a few fans offered words of encouragement, expressing optimism that Chelsea will soon return to the Champions League.

It remains to be seen how this controversy will affect Silva’s relationship with the Chelsea supporters. As the club navigates through challenging times, maintaining a strong connection between the players and the fans is crucial. Only time will tell if Silva’s social media post will have any lasting impact.

