Celebrity Chef Anna Haugh Explores the Culinary Delights of Ireland in New BBC Series

Celebrity Irish chef Anna Haugh is embarking on an exciting culinary adventure in her homeland as she hosts a new 15-part series for the BBC. Commissioned for BBC Daytime, the show, titled “No Place Like Home,” will see Haugh return to Ireland alongside some famous friends to discover the nation’s gastronomic treasures.

Having made a name for herself as the chef patron of Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, Haugh is no stranger to the culinary world. She is a regular chef on BBC One’s Morning Live and a host and guest chef on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, showcasing her skills and passion for cooking. Born in Tallaght, Haugh has been based in London for several years but is excited to reconnect with her roots for this new BBC production.

The series, produced Below The Radar, will take Haugh on a journey across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, exploring the diverse flavors and food offerings of each location. Each episode will feature Haugh setting off from her holiday cottage in Northern Ireland to visit towns and cities, immersing herself in the local communities and culture while indulging in their unique cuisine.

The announcement of Haugh’s series came as part of the BBC’s Hot House scheme, which supports new and innovative programming. Alongside Haugh’s show, other commissions include documentaries on motorcycle racing, art dealing, and First Holy Communions, as well as a new entertainment ‘reality game show’ pilot. The scheme aims to showcase the talent and creativity within Northern Ireland’s creative sector, with the support of Northern Ireland Screen.

As Haugh embarks on this exciting new venture, audiences can anticipate an exploration of Ireland’s rich culinary heritage and a celebration of the diverse flavors that make the island a gastronomic paradise.

