The Supreme Court Protects First Amendment Rights of Teenage Cheerleader

In a groundbreaking First Amendment case, the Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled in favor of 14-year-old cheerleader Brandi Levy. The case began when Levy expressed her frustration on Snapchat after not making the varsity cheerleading team at her high school. She posted a photo of herself and a friend raising their middle fingers with a caption that contained explicit language. Although she intended for the post to disappear within 24 hours, it was screenshot and circulated among the school’s cheerleading coaches.

As a result of her off-campus post, Levy was suspended from the team for a year, as it violated the school’s codes of conduct policies. Feeling that her punishment was excessive, Levy sued the school, leading to the recent Supreme Court decision in her favor.

The court’s ruling sparked a larger debate about the authority of schools to regulate off-campus student speech. In their decision, the justices affirmed Levy’s First Amendment rights, stating that her Snapchat post did not cross the threshold of restricted speech and therefore did not warrant such severe punishment. The court also clarified that off-campus speech should only be subject to consequences if it involves bullying or harassment.

The Supreme Court’s ruling also called attention to the limitations of the Tinker decision, a landmark case from 1969 that guided school speech regulations. While Tinker emphasized that students have constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression within the school, it also recognized that schools can regulate speech that substantially disrupts discipline standards.

Although Brandi Levy’s case sets a significant precedent, the boundaries of regulating off-campus speech still remain unclear. Different U.S. circuit courts have taken varying approaches to the issue, leaving room for interpretation. The court’s decision highlights the shared responsibility of parents in monitoring their children’s off-campus speech.

Overall, the Supreme Court’s ruling in this case reaffirms the importance of protecting students’ First Amendment rights, even in the era of social media.