Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas: How to Stream Checkin’ It Twice Movie Premiere

Hallmark is beginning its Countdown to Christmas with the premiere of the new movie, Checkin’ It Twice, on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8/7c. The heartwarming film stars Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry, and follows the story of a hockey player who falls in love with a real estate agent when he is traded to her hometown.

For those without a regular cable subscription, there are still options to live stream the movie premiere. Both Philo and FuboTV offer live streaming services that allow viewers to watch Checkin’ It Twice.

Philo is known as one of the more affordable live streaming services, offering over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. Along with popular channels like the Hallmark Channel, Philo also provides access to MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, BET, and more. In addition to live TV, Philo offers unlimited DVR and a selection of on-demand movies and TV shows.

FuboTV, on the other hand, offers a broader range of channel options. While the service is considered sports-focused, the standard package includes over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial. Channels available on FuboTV include ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, MTV, and many others. Similar to Philo, FuboTV also provides on-demand content and the ability to record favorite TV shows.

Both Philo and FuboTV offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to watch Checkin’ It Twice for free before committing to a subscription. Thus, individuals can enjoy the movie premiere and decide which streaming service best fits their needs.

