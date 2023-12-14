Proton Drive: The Secure Alternative to Google Photos

In today’s digital age, cloud-based image and video storage platforms have become increasingly popular, with Google Photos leading the pack. However, there is a growing concern about privacy and security, leading many users to seek out alternatives. One such alternative is Proton Drive, a secure and encrypted cloud storage platform developed Proton, a company known for its commitment to privacy.

Founded in 2014 a team of scientists who met at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, Proton Drive offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring that your private photos and videos cannot be leaked, even in the unlikely event of a security breach. With the encryption happening before the files are uploaded, Proton Drive itself cannot access or view your images, providing an extra layer of security.

Not only does Proton Drive prioritize security, but it also offers a user-friendly experience. Users can seamlessly back up their photos and videos and enjoy features such as browsing, selecting, previewing, sharing, and deleting with just a few clicks. The multi-device sync feature allows users to access their images from different devices and have them all in one place.

Proton Drive offers both free and paid versions. The free version includes 1 GB of storage space and the ability to share the account with two devices. The paid versions start at 3.99 Euros per month, providing 200GB of storage space and version history. For 9.99 Euros per month, users can enjoy 500GB of storage space, the option to share data with 10 others, and access to other Proton ecosystem products, including Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, Proton VPN, and Proton Pass.

With privacy and security being of utmost importance in today’s digital world, Proton Drive offers a viable alternative for those looking to protect their personal media files. So, if you’re in search of a cloud storage solution that prioritizes your privacy, give Proton Drive a try and enjoy the convenience of secure photo and video backup.