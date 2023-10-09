Implementing Thinking Classroom Strategies in Lower Elementary Math

In recent times, there has been a growing trend of incorporating strategies from the Building Thinking Classrooms in Mathematics approach into various classrooms. These strategies, developed professor and author Peter Liljedahl, have proven to be effective in advanced math classes, such as AP calculus. But can these strategies be adapted for younger math learners? A kindergarten teacher named Megan, who has gained popularity on TikTok, shows us that it is indeed possible.

Megan’s lessons are not only impressive visually but also exemplify the implementation of research-based thinking classroom strategies. Let’s take a closer look at two key strategies she employs and how you can bring them into your own lower elementary classroom.

Strategy 1: Giving students a thinking task

Megan deviates from the traditional instructional approach of “I do, we do, you do” presenting her students with a subtraction problem they haven’t learned to solve yet. This challenges the students to think critically and use the tools and resources provided to find a solution. By using manipulatives, she ensures that students can make their thinking visible to each other, fostering collaborative discussions.

Strategy 2: Using vertical non-permanent surfaces

Megan also utilizes vertical non-permanent surfaces, which are essentially any vertical surface that students can write on and easily erase. In her kindergarten classroom, she employs small whiteboards on easel stands. Research suggests that having students work on vertical surfaces promotes engagement, as it allows for better visibility of their actions and discourages off-task behavior. The ability to erase easily also encourages academic risk-taking, as students feel more comfortable making and learning from mistakes.

Research conducted Peter Liljedahl supports the effectiveness of vertical non-permanent surfaces. Comparing 46 groups of students across five classrooms, the study found that groups working on vertical whiteboards exhibited more thinking classroom behaviors, such as persistence, discussion, participation, and knowledge mobility.

Strategy 3: Promoting knowledge mobility with a gallery walk

To encourage knowledge mobility and the sharing of ideas, Megan incorporates a gallery walk into her lesson. Students who were not part of a particular group are asked to analyze their classmates’ work and describe the approaches used to solve the problem. This exposes students to different problem-solving strategies and promotes a diverse range of mathematical thinking. It also expands their math toolbox introducing them to alternative methods.

Megan’s implementation of thinking classroom strategies in her kindergarten class demonstrates the effectiveness of high-quality, research-based instruction at all grade levels. It challenges the misconception that early elementary classrooms are solely focused on arts and crafts, showcasing the meaningful and rigorous work that young students are capable of achieving. By incorporating these strategies into your own classroom, you can empower your students to become critical thinkers and problem solvers.

Sources:

– Peter Liljedahl’s research on thinking classroom behaviors

– Megan’s TikTok videos showcasing thinking classroom strategies