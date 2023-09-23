WhatsApp Discontinues Support for Older Android Phones – Upgrade Required

WhatsApp announced that it will be discontinuing support for Android 4.1 to Android 4.4.4 on October 24. It is important to note that these Android versions are considered to be very old, with their initial release in 2012 and 2014 respectively. Since Google and Apple have already stopped providing security updates for these versions, it is highly recommended to upgrade to a newer device to ensure security and avoid any risks associated with running outdated software.

If you are currently using Android 4.1 or below, it is necessary to upgrade your device to Android 5.0 or higher in order to continue using WhatsApp. To check your Android version, go to Settings > About > Android version. If you are unable to upgrade your device, the messaging app will no longer be usable after October 24, 2023.

Upgrading your Android phone can typically be done through an over-the-air (OTA) update. To check for an OTA update, go to Settings > System > System update. If an update is available, you can download and install it from there. If your phone is not eligible for an OTA update, it may be possible to manually upgrade it downloading the firmware update file from your phone manufacturer’s website and then transferring and installing it manually.

WhatsApp’s decision to discontinue support for older Android phones is primarily driven security and ensuring a reliable experience for all users. Older Android versions are more susceptible to security attacks, and discontinuing support, WhatsApp aims to protect users from potential risks. Additionally, older versions may not be able to support the latest features and functionalities of the app. For iPhone users, WhatsApp will continue to work on devices running iOS 12 or later.

