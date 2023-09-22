The Manufacturing of iPhone 15 in India Sparks Controversy on Chinese Social Media Platform

The manufacturing of the iPhone 15 in India has caused a stir among some Chinese individuals, leading to a propaganda campaign on the social media platform Weibo. The demand for Apple’s latest flagship phone has skyrocketed, with people across India lining up to purchase the highly sought-after device. Notably, a portion of the iPhone 15 units has been produced in India.

This development was lauded Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India. He celebrated the sale of the iPhone 15 in India, concurrent with its global launch, as a significant accomplishment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” and “Production Linked Incentive” initiatives. Chandrasekhar shared his excitement on Twitter, acknowledging the visionary PLI Scheme and expressing anticipation for the export of the iPhone 15 from India to the rest of the world.

However, the manufacturing of the iPhone 15 in India has provoked a negative response from some Chinese individuals, leading to a boycott campaign on Weibo. According to a journalist named Wenhao, discussions on Weibo have taken a racist turn, with derogatory comments being made towards India’s manufacturing capabilities. In these discussions, there have been references to the new iPhones allegedly smelling like curry, as well as the derogatory term “Ah San” being frequently used to refer to Indian people.

Wenhao also claims that some Chinese individuals believe that the quality of iPhones made in India is inferior. They are sharing information on how to identify iPhones manufactured in India and how to return them to Apple.

Overall, the manufacturing of the iPhone 15 in India has become a source of controversy on Chinese social media, with some individuals resorting to racist remarks and expressing doubts about the quality of the devices produced in India.

Sources:

– Information Technology of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Twitter

– Journalist named Wenhao