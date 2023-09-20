Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechen Leader and Putin Ally, Dismisses Health Rumors

Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has dismissed social media rumors about his health. The Kremlin also stated that it had no information regarding Kadyrov’s alleged treatment at a Moscow hospital.

To counter the reports, Kadyrov shared a video on his official Telegram channel showing him sitting beside a man referred to as “our dear UNCLE Magomed Abdulkhamidovich Kadyrov.” In the video, Kadyrov can be seen kissing the man’s hand and head. The exact date of the video’s recording remains unclear.

In a written statement allegedly authored Kadyrov himself, he expressed gratitude for being alive and well, stating, “Praise be to the Almighty, I am alive and well, and I don’t understand why there is such a fuss around my supposed illness.”

Despite repeated attempts to reach out to Kadyrov’s spokespersons for comment, there has been no response.

Ramzan Kadyrov has garnered attention for his strongman leadership and unwavering loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin. As the leader of the Chechen Republic, he has faced criticism for alleged human rights abuses and authoritarian rule.

