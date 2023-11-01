Stay Alert: Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams with NAB’s Proactive Alerts

As summer brings an array of exciting music, sports events, and entertainment experiences, it’s important to be aware of scammers who try to take advantage of our enthusiasm. The National Australia Bank (NAB) has taken a proactive approach introducing additional alerts to their digital banking services, aimed at helping customers identify potential ticket scams.

Goods and services scams, including ticket and marketplace scams, have been estimated to cost Australians a staggering $36 million in 2023 alone. To combat this issue, NAB has expanded their proactive alerts feature, which was initially introduced in March 2023. Customers can now receive real-time alerts through the NAB App and NAB Internet Banking if a payment shows signs of being a scam.

Laura Hartley, NAB Manager of Security Advisory & Awareness, emphasizes the importance of being cautious when purchasing tickets online, particularly through social media platforms. Scammers often prey on our fear of missing out (FOMO) responding to individuals seeking tickets or creating fake listings.

To protect yourself from ticket scams, Laura Hartley has provided some red flags to watch out for:

1. Tickets for an in-demand event being sold on social media: Instead, opt for official resellers that have established processes for verifying ticket authenticity.

2. Heavily discounted or unrealistically cheap tickets: If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

3. Suspicious social media profiles selling tickets: Look closely at the seller’s profile, checking details such as creation date, activity, and reviews.

4. Sellers claiming they can prove ticket legitimacy sending emails or screenshots: Stay skeptical and perform a reverse image search to ensure the same images aren’t being used on multiple websites.

5. Sellers requesting payment via cryptocurrency or direct money transfer: Exercise caution and seek additional information, as private sales provide little protection if the ticket turns out to be fake. It’s safer to use a credit card for ticket purchases, as funds may be recoverable in case of fraud.

By remaining vigilant and following these tips, you can minimize the risk of falling victim to ticket scams. Remember to contact your bank immediately if you suspect you’ve been scammed, safeguarding your finances and ensuring others are aware of potential scams. Let’s enjoy the summer of music, sports, and entertainment while staying one step ahead of scammers.

FAQ:

Q: What are proactive alerts?

A: Proactive alerts are real-time notifications that banks send to their customers to warn them about potential scam transactions or suspicious activities on their accounts.

Q: How can I protect myself from ticket scams?

A: Be cautious when purchasing tickets online, especially through social media platforms. Look for red flags such as heavily discounted prices, newly created social media profiles, and requests for payment via cryptocurrency or direct money transfer. Use official resellers and pay with a credit card for added protection.

Q: What should I do if I think I’ve been scammed?

A: Contact your bank immediately to report the scam and take necessary steps to protect your finances.