Streaming Services Increase Prices as Financial Pressures Mount

Streaming service subscription costs have seen a significant increase in recent years, with the average price rising 10 percent in 2022 and continuing to rise in 2023, according to market research company Convergence Research Group. The surge in pricing comes as media companies struggle to transition from declining traditional television business models to on-demand streaming services. This increase in costs, along with rising inflation and economic uncertainty, has left consumers feeling the impact as their monthly subscription expenses accumulate. The shift in pricing strategy streaming giants can be attributed to their rise in market dominance. As Vorhaus Advisors CEO Mike Vorhaus explains, “So what do you do when you control the market? You raise the prices.”

Netflix, one of the leading streaming services, removed its cheapest ad-free subscription option and now offers customers a choice between a cheaper ad-supported tier or a more expensive ad-free version. Rival streamers like Discovery+ and Apple TV+ have also increased their prices for ad-free plans.

The primary reason for these price hikes is the continued financial struggle faced these streaming companies. While they entered the market with low prices to gain market share and secure subscribers, they have yet to achieve profitability. Major studios, inspired Netflix’s business model of investing heavily in content, have spent billions to attract subscribers but have not seen the same success. As the surge in new subscribers has slowed and viewership declines, these companies are forced to increase prices to compensate for the lack of growth in subscriber numbers and to pursue profitability.

Additionally, new contracts for screenwriters and actors, following the strikes the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, will add to studios’ budgets, further contributing to the need for price increases. These additional expenditures are likely to be passed on to consumers.

Some streaming services have responded to the price increase offering lower-cost subscriptions with advertisements. These ad-supported options provide an opportunity for streamers to generate more revenue while appealing to cost-conscious consumers. Amazon also plans to introduce advertising to its Prime Video service, giving subscribers the option to pay extra to access content without ads.

As streaming services continue to face financial pressures and strive for profitability, it appears that consumers will bear the brunt of the increasing costs. In a highly competitive market, where cutting costs is crucial for survival, streaming service providers are looking to maximize revenue from subscriptions and explore advertising opportunities to offset financial challenges.

