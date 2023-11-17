WhatsApp Introduces Silent Group Calls for Enhanced Group Communication

WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature that revolutionizes group communication introducing silent group calls. With this update, members can join or decline calls without interrupting their ongoing activities. This functionality is currently available for iOS and Android users who have updated their WhatsApp to the latest versions.

Designed especially for larger groups, the feature accommodates up to 128 members, though it has also been tested with smaller groups. The beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.23.16.19 is now accessible for beta testers.

Instead of traditional phone calls, WhatsApp streamlines group communication introducing a new way to initiate voice calls through silent notifications. This prevents interruptions for other group members, making it more convenient for everyone involved. Participants can join the voice chats at any time and start speaking without having to individually call other group members.

If the voice chat remains inactive for 60 minutes, it will automatically close. However, any participant can initiate a new voice chat at any time, ensuring seamless communication among group members.

It is important to note that the security of these voice chats is ensured through end-to-end encryption, guaranteeing that only the participating members have access to the content of the call. This further enhances privacy and confidentiality within group communications.

With the introduction of silent group calls, WhatsApp empowers users to communicate more efficiently and seamlessly in group settings. The feature eliminates the need for constant interruptions, allowing members to engage in productive conversations without any disruption.

FAQ:

Q: How many members can participate in a silent group call?

A: Up to 128 members can take part in a silent group call.

Q: Can participants join the call at any time?

A: Yes, any participant can join the voice chat at any moment.

Q: Are the voice chats secure?

A: Yes, voice chats are protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and confidentiality.