Michael Corcoran to Share Insights on Defying Social Media Norms at Friday’s Sports Conference

Michael Corcoran, former Head of Social at Ryanair, is set to be the keynote interviewee at the upcoming Irish Sport on Social Media Conference on Friday. Renowned for his groundbreaking work in the industry, Corcoran’s time at Ryanair saw him launch the company’s TikTok account, pushing boundaries and taking the airline into new realms of social media engagement.

Corcoran’s innovative approach set the gold standard, introducing features like plane face filters and achieving unprecedented levels of user engagement. Despite the challenges posed the global shutdown in 2020, Ryanair maintained its position as a leader in the industry, attributed in part to the success of its social media strategies.

With a modest budget but boundless creativity, Corcoran worked tirelessly behind the scenes, using unconventional methods to carve out a unique place for the airline in the social media landscape. However, his departure from Ryanair earlier this year left many wondering what his next move would be.

Now, Corcoran is ready to resurface and share his insights on the world of sports marketing. Drawing on his passion for sports and his experience with Ryanair, he will discuss how sporting sponsors and rights holders can revamp their strategies to benefit fans, brands, players, and the sports industry as a whole. His expertise promises to provide a fresh perspective on the intersection of sports and social media, offering invaluable takeaways for attendees of the conference.

The event will also feature discussions with the masterminds behind the social media strategies for the FAI at the Women’s World Cup and the IRFU at the Men’s Rugby World Cup. Additionally, attendees will gain insights from Olytico on the lessons learned from social media activation in 2023 and what implications it holds for 2024.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to learn from industry leaders and discover how to defy social media norms in the world of sports. Register for the Irish Sport on Social Media Conference now to secure your spot.

