New Article: Alleged Criminal Organization Led Patricia Benavides Exposed

In a groundbreaking move, the special team led prosecutor Marita Barreto initiated Operation Valkyrie V in the early hours of November 27th. Their goal: to preliminarily detain Jaime Villanueva, one of the top advisors to Public Ministry Head Patricia Benavides, for 10 days. This operation marks a major development in the ongoing investigation into an alleged criminal organization operating within Peru’s legal system.

According to the prosecution’s theory, Villanueva is believed to be a key member of this organization, which is headed Benavides herself. He is facing accusations of influence trafficking to the detriment of the State. Currently, Villanueva is receiving medical treatment at the San Pablo clinic in Lima under the pretense of health issues.

Further actions undertaken the special team include the raid of two other advisors to the National Prosecutor, Abel Hurtado and Miguel Girao. These individuals are suspected of being part of the same criminal network. The investigation has been marked the removal of several key figures within the Public Ministry, such as Marita Barreto, the coordinator of the anti-corruption special team.

The alleged criminal organization, dubbed ‘The Prosecutor and Her Inner Circle,’ is reported to consist of Patricia Benavides as the leader, with Jaime Javier Villanueva Barreto, Abel Hurtado Espinoza, and Miguel Angel Girao Isidro serving as members, coordinators, and operatives. The group is believed to have orchestrated various actions, including the removal of former Public Ministry Head Zoraida Avalos, the expulsion of members of the National Justice Board (JNJ), and the appointment of Josué Gutiérrez as the Ombudsman.

Transcripts of WhatsApp conversations have shed light on the extent of Villanueva’s involvement in these machinations. In one exchange, he discusses negotiations with a congressman regarding the selection of Josué Gutiérrez as the new Ombudsman. The conversations reveal deep concerns about the potential influence of certain political factions, known as ‘caviares,’ in the JNJ’s formation.

The evidence suggests that the alleged organization utilized its influence to secure the archival of investigations into a group of legislators known as ‘The Children’ in exchange for the removal of Zoraida Avalos as prosecutor. Notably, there are indications of coordination with Congresswoman Patricia Chirinos from the Avanza País party.

If the allegations brought forth the prosecution prove to be accurate, this would constitute a severe breach of the rule of law and a dangerous capture of the Public Ministry and the State political factions. Experts have emphasized the need for public vigilance and the defense of democratic institutions, urging swift and thorough investigations into these troubling revelations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who is Patricia Benavides?

A: Patricia Benavides is the current head of Peru’s Public Ministry, which is responsible for prosecuting crimes and maintaining the rule of law in the country.

Q: Who is Jaime Villanueva?

A: Jaime Villanueva is one of the main advisors to Patricia Benavides and stands accused of being a member of an alleged criminal organization operating within the Public Ministry.

Q: What is the National Justice Board (JNJ)?

A: The National Justice Board (JNJ) is an institution in Peru responsible for selecting and appointing judges and prosecutors.

Q: What are ‘caviares’?

A: ‘Caviares’ is a term used in Peru to refer to left-wing intellectuals and activists who are seen as having communist or socialist leanings.

Q: What is the Ombudsman?

A: The Ombudsman is an independent office in Peru that represents and defends the rights of individuals against abuses the state or public institutions.

Sources:

– [Infobae](https://www.infobae.com/america/peru/2020/11/28/dismantled-a-criminal-organization-that-operated-in-the-peruvian-public-prosecutors-office/)

– [El Peruano](https://elperuano.pe/noticia/114388-desarticulan-organizacion-delictiva-en-fiscalia)