Operation Kid Forward Brings Joy and Positive Encounters to Local Kids

Summary: Operation Kid Forward, in partnership with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, provided 60 children from the Coastal Empire with a $100 shopping spree. The initiative aimed to bring positive encounters and break negative perceptions of law enforcement among at-risk youth.

In a heartwarming initiative, Operation Kid Forward and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to bring joy and positive encounters to children in need. Sixty kids, ranging from first to fifth grade, were given a unique opportunity to go on a shopping spree and purchase anything they desired, thanks to the generosity of the sheriff’s office.

The impact of this initiative goes beyond the material gifts the children received. It aims to break the commonly held negative perceptions of law enforcement among at-risk youth. Nisha Giustino, the founder and president of Operation Kid Forward, believes that partnering with the sheriff’s office, they can help shape a more positive view of the role law enforcement plays in the community.

The children had a wonderful time selecting items from their Christmas wish lists. Some chose new shoes, while others opted for popular items like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise. One child shared their excitement at purchasing a pillow and a lava night light. These gifts may seem ordinary to adults, but for these young boys and girls, they hold special significance.

Sheriff John T. Wilcher emphasized the importance of giving back to the community and making a difference in the lives of children. He recognizes that Christmas is a magical time for children and hopes that this initiative will create lasting memories and positive associations with law enforcement.

After the shopping spree, the children were treated to a fun-filled afternoon at Michael’s, where they enjoyed pizza and engaged in arts and crafts activities with the deputies. This added element of bonding further strengthened the connection between the kids and law enforcement officers.

Operation Kid Forward and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are committed to continuing their efforts in bringing positive encounters to at-risk youth and making a lasting impact in their lives. Through initiatives like this, they hope to build trust, understanding, and a brighter future for the community as a whole.