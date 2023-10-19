Small Business in Chatham Combats Vandalism with Social Media

A small business in Chatham, the Car, Dog, and Boat Wash, has become fed up with the increasing incidents of vandalism since taking ownership last summer. In an effort to deter criminals, the owners have started sharing security camera footage on social media platforms.

The owner, Robert Walker, expressed his frustration with the situation, stating that while they have met many good people, there are a few individuals who engage in littering and petty vandalism during the night. The CCTV cameras have captured footage of suspects leaving garbage, attempting to tamper with coin machines, and even defecating in a dog washing station.

Walker decided to share these videos on social media to raise awareness and discourage such behavior. His intention is to protect the business and maintain a clean environment for customers. Although they have reported incidents to the local police, Walker believes that social media can have a greater impact in deterring criminals.

London-based technology analyst, Carmi Levy, commends the owners for using social media to enhance security. He believes that involving the community in the process of bringing criminals to justice is a great idea. However, Levy cautioned that there are risks associated with sharing information publicly, including the potential for vigilante justice and false accusations.

Chatham-Kent police take incidents of vandalism seriously and actively investigate to identify the culprits. They advise business owners to report all incidents promptly and invest in security measures such as cameras and alarm systems. Collaborating with neighboring businesses and implementing Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles, such as improved lighting and secured entrances, can also deter criminal behavior. Engaging with the community through initiatives like community policing and neighborhood watch programs can further enhance safety and early detection.

Overall, the Car, Dog, and Boat Wash in Chatham are taking a proactive approach to combat vandalism utilizing social media while also working closely with law enforcement and the community to create a secure and welcoming environment for all.

