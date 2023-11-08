ChatGPT Users Face Challenges Generating Images after OpenAI Updates

Users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT have encountered difficulties in generating images following the platform’s recent updates. Although OpenAI maintains that all systems are functioning normally, numerous reports of problems have surfaced, particularly around 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, as indicated Down Detector. This outage trend has continued with high volume reports. The situation became apparent to Mashable employees, who encountered errors during image generation at around the same time. Users on the ChatGPT subreddit also shared similar experiences, noting that the integration with DALL-E 3 did not produce the expected image results.

Notably, Saira Mueller, a freelance editor working with Mashable, had successfully generated images using ChatGPT the night before. However, the following afternoon, she received a message stating that ChatGPT lacked the capacity to generate any images. After expressing her confusion, ChatGPT backtracked and claimed it could generate images, but in reality, it failed to do so. Instead, it contemplated potential prompts for creating photorealistic landscape images on other planets, only to display an error message when Mueller requested further clarification.

Coinciding with these issues, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced at the recent developer conference that the model selection dropdown, encompassing options such as DALL-E, internet browser, and plugins, would be removed from ChatGPT. Instead, these functionalities would be seamlessly integrated within the standard interface for ChatGPT Plus users. Interestingly, the users currently experiencing image generation problems are those who have upgraded to the latest integrated version. Although it remains uncertain whether the updates themselves are causing the outages, the timeline aligns with Altman’s announcement. Mashable has sought clarification from OpenAI and will provide updates as soon as additional information becomes available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are all the systems of OpenAI’s ChatGPT functioning properly?

A: OpenAI maintains that all systems are operational, but reports of image generation issues have surged since the recent updates.

Q: When did the problems with ChatGPT image generation start?

A: Down Detector indicated a significant increase in outage reports around 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with ongoing reports of high outage frequency.

Q: Did Mashable employees and ChatGPT subreddit users also encounter image generation errors?

A: Yes, Mashable employees faced errors during image generation, and users on the ChatGPT subreddit reported similar issues.

Q: What changes did OpenAI announce regarding ChatGPT’s interface?

A: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the model selection dropdown, including options like DALL-E, internet browser, and plugins, would be replaced with an integrated interface for ChatGPT Plus users.

Q: Are users who have upgraded to the latest integrated version experiencing image generation problems?

A: Yes, those who have updated their ChatGPT to include the new integrated functionalities are the ones encountering difficulties with image generation.

Q: Has OpenAI provided any explanation for the image generation issues?

A: OpenAI has not confirmed whether the updates themselves are the cause of the outages, but their timing corresponds with CEO Sam Altman’s announcement.

Q: Has Mashable contacted OpenAI for more details on the situation?

A: Yes, Mashable has reached out to OpenAI to gather additional information and will update the story accordingly.