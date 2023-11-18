How Can AI Chatbots Achieve Sustainability?

AI chatbots have revolutionized the way we interact with technology, but there are growing concerns about their impact on the environment. One of the most widely used chatbots, ChatGPT, has faced criticism for its potential misuse and lack of clarity regarding copyright laws. However, a less-explored issue that deserves attention is the sustainability of chatbot technology.

According to a study Stanford University, the training of ChatGPT’s predecessor, GPT-3, resulted in the generation of a staggering 500 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Considering that the upcoming GPT-4 is likely to surpass its predecessor in terms of database size and computing power, the environmental impact of AI chatbots is a cause for concern. Without improvements in energy efficiency and optimized data storage, the carbon footprint of ChatGPT is set to increase.

Another aspect of sustainability that often goes unnoticed is the water consumption of AI chatbots. Training a language model like GPT-3 has been estimated to consume about 700,000 liters of water, which is equivalent to filling a nuclear reactor or producing over 300 cars. For every five questions answered ChatGPT, the servers consume 500 ml of water. With over one hundred million estimated active users, the water consumption of ChatGPT alone can be significant.

On the other hand, Meta AI experiences, developed Meta (Facebook’s parent company), exhibit a relatively modest carbon footprint of 70 metric tons of carbon dioxide. While these AI models share similar database sizes, Meta has made efforts to reduce its environmental impact. However, the lack of transparency regarding sustainability practices makes it difficult to fully assess Meta’s sustainability efforts, as well as those of other AI models such as Google Bard.

The key to achieving sustainability in AI chatbot technology lies in reducing its environmental impact while ensuring scalability. One potential solution is to use smaller models whenever possible. Additionally, running these models on green energy can further minimize their carbon footprint.

It is important to recognize that sustainability in AI is a complex problem that requires collaboration and contribution from multiple stakeholders. No single company or government can solve this issue alone. Each entity must leverage its unique context and influence to address the sustainability challenges associated with AI technology.

