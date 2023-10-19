OpenAI in Talks to Sell Shares at $86 Billion Valuation

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence startup responsible for ChatGPT, is reportedly in discussions to sell existing employees’ shares at an $86 billion valuation. The negotiations, known as a tender offer, are taking place between OpenAI and potential investors. While no final allocations have been made, there is a possibility for terms to change during the process.

With Microsoft Corp. owning 49% of OpenAI, the company is guided CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman. If the deal goes through at $86 billion, OpenAI will become one of the most valuable privately-held companies globally, surpassing the likes of Stripe and Shein and trailing only SpaceX and ByteDance.

OpenAI, based in San Francisco, declined to comment on the matter when reached for a response.

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI is projected to generate $1 billion in annual revenue as more businesses adopt its AI technology. This potential share sale comes just after reports from the Wall Street Journal last month, which suggested a valuation range of $80 billion to $90 billion for the company.

Sources:

– The original article: [insert source here]

– Definition of tender offer: A type of public takeover bid in which an acquiring company offers to purchase some or all of the shares of a target company’s shareholders at a certain price.

– Definition of valuation: The estimated worth or market value of a company or asset.

– Bloomberg: [insert source here]

– Wall Street Journal: [insert source here]