New AR Capabilities Announced for Snapchat Developers

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, revealed exciting new additions to its augmented reality (AR) capabilities during the recent Lens Fest, the company’s annual developer event. The highlight of the announcement is the integration of ChatGPT into AR lenses, offering interactive and educational experiences to Snapchat users.

With the latest beta version of Lens Studio, developers can now create filters that leverage the power of ChatGPT. For instance, Snap showcased a solar system-themed lens where users can ask questions like “How far away is Neptune?” Within seconds, the lens generates an informative response. Notably, this feature also opens doors for creating quizzes or randomizers, enhancing user engagement on the platform.

Snap’s AI lenses already rely on ChatGPT, which is also utilized in another popular Snap feature called My AI. Originally available exclusively for Snapchat Plus subscribers, My AI is now accessible to all users and functions like a friendly chatbot. However, this move has garnered attention from UK data protection authorities, prompting Snap to address privacy concerns.

The integration of AI-powered creation tools is becoming increasingly prevalent across various platforms. Companies like YouTube, Meta, and TikTok have all introduced features that leverage generative AI for photo editing, filters, and even AI-powered chatbots featuring celebrities. It’s evident that AI-generated content is on the rise, and platforms are adapting to this trend.

Snap has also introduced a new 3D face mask generator, enabling lens developers to create dynamic AI face lenses. Moreover, the updated developer tools now support collaboration, allowing multiple developers to work on projects simultaneously, promoting innovation and teamwork within the Snapchat developer community.

The new AR capabilities unveiled Snap demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing immersive and engaging experiences for its users. By leveraging the power of AI, Snapchat continues to evolve its AR platform and shape the future of social media interaction.

FAQ:

Q: What is ChatGPT?

A: ChatGPT is an AI-powered conversational model developed OpenAI. It enables interactive and responsive dialogues, making it suitable for chatbots and other conversational applications.

Q: What are AI-powered creation tools?

A: AI-powered creation tools utilize generative AI algorithms to automate or enhance various creative processes such as photo editing, filter generation, and content creation.

Q: What is Lens Studio?

A: Lens Studio is a development platform provided Snap Inc. for creating augmented reality experiences, filters, and lenses for Snapchat.

Q: What are AI face lenses?

A: AI face lenses are Snapchat filters that utilize artificial intelligence algorithms to generate dynamic and interactive effects on users’ faces in real time.