WhatsApp Introduces AI Chatbot Feature with New Icon

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is set to make artificial intelligence chatbots more prominent within its messaging app. Meta previously announced the integration of AI chatbots as an alternative to ChatGPT and Bard, and this feature has gradually been rolling out across different regions. Now, it seems that WhatsApp is preparing for the global launch of this functionality.

In the latest version of WhatsApp, users have discovered a new shortcut on the home screen of the app, providing quick access to the integrated AI chatbot. Although currently available only to a select group of users, it is expected that this feature will gradually become accessible to everyone.

The newly discovered icon, situated above the button for creating a new chat, has a white background with a gradient ring of blue and purple tones. It allows users to quickly initiate a conversation with the AI chatbot.

Meta aims to enhance conversations with artificial intelligence within its services, placing this direct access within reach of the billions of WhatsApp users worldwide. However, at present, the AI chat feature is only available to a limited number of users granted access Meta, and it remains uncertain when it will be made widely available to all users of the messaging service.

FAQ

What is the new feature in WhatsApp?

The new feature in WhatsApp is the introduction of an AI chatbot, which allows users to engage in conversations with artificial intelligence within the messaging app.

How can users access the AI chatbot?

Users can access the AI chatbot through a newly added icon on the home screen of the WhatsApp app. This icon provides a shortcut to initiate conversations with the AI chatbot.

Is the AI chatbot feature available to all WhatsApp users?

Currently, the AI chatbot feature is only accessible to a limited number of users who have been granted access Meta. It is expected that the availability of this feature will expand to all users in the future, but the exact timeline remains unclear.

What is Meta’s objective with the AI chatbot feature?

Meta aims to enhance conversations with artificial intelligence within its services, providing convenient access to AI chatbots for billions of WhatsApp users worldwide.