ChatGPT and the Privacy Concerns in Europe

A recent preliminary enforcement notice the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been issued against Snapchat due to concerns over the privacy protection of its AI-powered chatbot, “My AI”. The ICO is the British data protection authority and could demand measures from the social media platform if it is found to be non-compliant with the law.

“My AI”, which was introduced this year and uses OpenAI’s generative ChatGPT technology, has raised data protection concerns within the European Union. Snapchat’s chatbot is the first generative AI of its kind from a major messaging platform available in the United Kingdom.

The ICO found that Snapchat’s risk assessment prior to the launch of My AI did not adequately evaluate the risks posed generative AI technology, especially concerning children’s privacy. The Commissioner of the ICO, John Edwards, stated that the preliminary findings suggest Snapchat failed to identify and evaluate privacy risks to both children and other users before launching “My AI”.

A spokesperson for Snapchat claimed that the company had conducted a robust legal and privacy review before launching its AI-powered chatbot. They also highlighted that My AI incorporates additional security controls and improvements unique to Snapchat. For instance, My AI considers the age of users during conversations, and parents can be informed through Snapchat’s Family Center about their children’s use of the chatbot.

In June, the ICO reminded organizations using generative AI to pay close attention to their data protection obligations. While the preliminary enforcement notice does not automatically imply a violation of data protection laws, Snapchat has stated its commitment to protecting user privacy and is reviewing the ICO’s decision.

The issuance of this notice has prompted a debate throughout Europe on data protection concerns related to ChatGPT and AI chatbots in general. Italy recently banned ChatGPT, and Germany is also grappling with data protection issues surrounding AI chatbots.

It remains to be seen whether a similar notification will arise within the European Union in response to the ICO’s actions.

Sources:

– Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)

– Euractiv