UK Data Watchdog Warns Snapchat About Privacy Risks of AI Chatbot for Children

The UK’s data watchdog has warned that Snapchat may not have adequately assessed the privacy risks of its AI chatbot for children. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) stated that it will consider the company’s response before making any final enforcement decisions. If the concerns of the regulator are not adequately addressed, the “My AI” chatbot, launched in April, may be blocked in the UK.

According to the ICO, there is a worrying failure on the part of Snapchat to identify and properly evaluate the privacy risks for children and other users before the launch of “My AI”. However, these findings do not necessarily imply a violation of UK data protection laws or that the ICO will issue an enforcement notice.

Snapchat has stated that it is reviewing the ICO’s notification and remains committed to user privacy. The company claims that “My AI” underwent a rigorous legal and privacy review before its public release.

The ICO is currently investigating how “My AI” processes the personal data of approximately 21 million Snapchat users in the UK, including children aged 13 to 17. The chatbot is powered ChatGPT from OpenAI, which is one of the most famous examples of generative AI. Regulators worldwide are actively seeking ways to regulate such technologies in light of privacy and security concerns.

More information may be revealed as the investigation progresses, and the ICO will monitor Snapchat’s efforts to address the privacy risks associated with their AI chatbot for children.

