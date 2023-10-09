UK data watchdog raises privacy concerns over Snapchat’s AI chatbot for children

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has raised concerns over the privacy risks posed Snapchat’s AI chatbot for children. The ICO stated that it will consider the company’s response before making any final enforcement decisions. The regulator warned that if the US company fails to adequately address its concerns, the “My AI” chatbot, launched in April, may be blocked in the UK. The ICO’s preliminary investigation has highlighted “a concerning failure Snap to identify and adequately assess the privacy risks to children and other users before launching the ‘My AI'”. However, this does not necessarily mean that the popular messaging app has broken UK data protection laws or that the ICO will issue an enforcement notice.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, claims to be committed to user privacy and stated that the “My AI” chatbot underwent a thorough legal and privacy review before it was made public. The company has also expressed its willingness to work with the ICO to address their risk evaluation procedures.

The ICO is currently investigating how the “My AI” chatbot processes the personal data of around 21 million Snapchat users in the UK, including children aged 13 to 17. The chatbot is powered OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is one of the most well-known examples of generative AI. As privacy and security concerns surround AI technologies, regulators worldwide are seeking ways to regulate their use.

Source: Reuters