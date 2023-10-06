Snapchat Introduces “My AI” Chatbot Feature

In April, Snap, the company behind the messaging platform Snapchat, opened access to its customized chatbot feature called “My AI” for all users. This feature, built on AI and the ChatGPT language platform, was previously only available to paid Snapchat+ subscribers. My AI can make suggestions, answer questions, help users plan, and even compose a haiku poem in a matter of seconds. Snap states that all conversations with My AI will be stored and can be analyzed to improve the feature. However, users are advised not to share sensitive information with My AI.

The UK’s data watchdog agency has found that Snap did not adequately assess the risks to the privacy rights of children and other users before launching the My AI feature. The agency has warned that My AI could be banned in the UK if the US-based technology company does not address these concerns. A spokesperson from Snap has stated that the company is reviewing the ICO’s related report and reassures that My AI complies with security and legal evaluation procedures.

The ICO is investigating how Snapchat’s My AI feature handles the personal data of approximately 21 million users in the UK, including teenagers aged 13-17.

Snap is the latest social media company to introduce an AI chatbot tool for users. Since February, several other tech companies, including Microsoft and Google, have also launched AI-powered chatbots for their search engines.

Sources:

– Snap opens its AI chatbot to all users (source: AFP/TTXVN)

– UK data watchdog warns of possibility of banning Snap’s AI chatbot (source: AFP/TTXVN)