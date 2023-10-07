Snapchat Introduces Customizable AI Chatbot “My AI”

In April, Snap, the company behind the messaging platform Snapchat, opened up access to its customizable chatbot called “My AI” for all users. This feature is built on AI and uses the ChatGPT language platform, which was previously only available to paid Snapchat+ accounts. My AI can make suggestions, answer questions, help users plan, and even compose a haiku poem within seconds.

Snap announced that all conversations with My AI will be stored and can be analyzed to improve the product’s functionality. However, users are advised not to share sensitive information with My AI.

The UK data watchdog found that Snap had not fully assessed the risks to the privacy of children and other users before launching the My AI feature. The agency warned that My AI could be banned in the UK if the technology company, headquartered in the US, does not address these concerns.

A spokesperson for Snap stated that the company is reviewing the ICO’s related report and affirmed that My AI complies with security and legal evaluation procedures.

The ICO is investigating how the My AI feature in Snapchat processes personal data of approximately 21 million users in the UK, including teenagers aged 13-17.

Snap is the latest social media company to introduce an AI chatbot for users. Since the beginning of February, several other technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, have also launched AI-powered chatbots for their search browsers.

– AI: Artificial Intelligence

– Chatbot: A computer program designed to simulate conversation with human users, typically over the internet.

– ChatGPT: A language model developed OpenAI for generating human-like text based on the input it receives.

– ICO: Information Commissioner’s Office (UK)