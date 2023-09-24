How to Backup and Restore WhatsApp Chats on Android

In order to protect your chats, media, and stickers on WhatsApp, it is important to backup your data. This is especially useful in cases of device loss, accidental deletion, or when getting a new device.

For Android users, WhatsApp provides a backup feature to Google Drive, which can be set based on the frequency you prefer. Each backup will store the latest version of your data and replace the previous one, so you cannot have multiple versions saved simultaneously.

However, it’s important to note that Google Drive will delete WhatsApp data that hasn’t been updated for five months, even if it doesn’t affect your cloud storage quota or cannot be recovered from the Trash Bin.

To check the backup status on your PC’s Google Drive browser, you can look under the ‘Storage’ menu. Although you cannot view the backup content, you can disable it if it’s no longer necessary. On your Android smartphone, you can find this option in the ‘Backup’ menu within WhatsApp settings. Furthermore, WhatsApp also creates a local backup on your device’s memory or micro SD card.

If you don’t have a backup on Google Drive or want to restore data on a different device, WhatsApp will automatically search for the local backup.

Make sure to enable end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp to ensure the security of your data during the backup and restore process.

To backup and restore your WhatsApp chats, here are the steps to follow:

How to Find and Restore Your WhatsApp Backup on Google Drive

Use a PC browser to access your Google Drive backup for a better view. You can also use the smartphone app and browser, switch to Desktop mode, and make sure you’re signed in to the correct Google account.

Open Google Drive on your browser. Click on ‘Storage’ in the left sidebar. Select ‘Backup’. Here, you will see your WhatsApp backup and the last time it was updated. Double click on the backup to see the available options. To permanently delete it, click on ‘Delete Backup’. Alternatively, choose ‘Turn Off’ to disable WhatsApp backup.

How to Access WhatsApp Backup via the Google Drive App

Open Google Drive on your device. Tap on the menu icon in the top left corner. Select ‘Backup’. Here, you will see your WhatsApp backup and the last time it was updated. Tap on the three-dot icon next to the backup to see the available options. To permanently delete it, select ‘Delete backup’. Then, tap ‘Delete’ to confirm. To stop future backups, choose ‘Turn off backup’.

How to Stop Automatic WhatsApp Backup on Google Drive

Open WhatsApp. Tap on the three-dot icon in the top right corner. Select ‘Settings’. Go to ‘Chats’ > ‘Chat backup’. Tap on ‘Back up to Google Drive’. Select ‘Never’.

How to Find Local WhatsApp Backup on Android

WhatsApp automatically saves a daily backup on your device locally, so it doesn’t require an internet connection. Older backups appear with the crypt14 extension, such as msgstore-2023-06-03.1.db.crypt14. On the other hand, the latest backup appears with the crypt14 extension and no date, such as msgstore.db.crypt14.

How to Restore WhatsApp Chats and Data

In order to restore your data, you need to reinstall WhatsApp or delete the app’s data. After verifying your phone number, the app allows you to restore the backup from Google Drive. For local backups, you may need to adjust some settings. If you have turned off Drive backup and WhatsApp still prompts you to restore it, remove your Google account from the device. This way, the app will prompt you to restore the data on your device instead of the cloud.

