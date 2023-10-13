WhatsApp Introduces New ‘Chat Lock’ Feature for Added Privacy

WhatsApp has released a new feature called ‘Chat Lock’, which allows users to protect their messages with a secret code. This feature is specifically designed for added privacy and can only be accessed using Face ID or fingerprint authentication.

With the Chat Lock feature, users can hide their messages and can only be accessed entering a secret code. This code can include letters, numbers, or even emojis. By entering the secret code, users can easily find locked conversations, even in the app’s search bar.

Not only that, but configuring the secret code will also allow users to lock conversations even on connected devices like smartphones or laptops. This provides an additional layer of security for sensitive conversations.

The new secret code feature is currently being tested in beta and will soon be available for both Android and iPhone users. This update aims to enhance user privacy and allow individuals to have more control over their conversations on WhatsApp.

Overall, the introduction of the Chat Lock feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to constantly improving and enhancing the user experience. With this new feature, users can have peace of mind knowing that their private conversations are protected.

