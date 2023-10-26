New WhatsApp Feature Revolutionizes EV Charging

Charzer, the leading EV charging station aggregation platform, is shaking up the electric vehicle charging landscape with its latest innovation. By incorporating a new feature on WhatsApp, Charzer has made charging EVs more convenient and accessible than ever before.

Recognizing the widespread use of WhatsApp among various age groups, Charzer has simplified the charging process allowing users to start charging their EVs with just a simple message. By sending a “Hi” to 7829330410 on WhatsApp, anyone can initiate the charging process seamlessly.

“Our primary goal is to make charging stations easily accessible to all EV users,” says Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal, CEO and Co-Founder of Charzer. “With this new feature, users can start charging their EVs without the need to download an additional app, making the process more accessible, particularly for individuals who are not tech-savvy.”

What sets this feature apart is its language inclusivity. Charzer enables users to message in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, catering to users across different regions in India. This ensures that language barriers do not hinder the charging experience for electric vehicle users.

During a successful pilot program with fleet partners, Charzer managed to reduce driver training time to just 2 minutes. The familiarity of WhatsApp among drivers allowed for a seamless transition to the new charging feature. Additionally, this innovation proves beneficial for fleet managers who can now focus on operational tasks, as constant coordination between managers and drivers for charging activities is no longer necessary.

Charzer’s impact on the EV charging landscape cannot be underestimated. The platform boasts an impressive reach, powering over 19 lakh EV kilometers every month across 250 cities in India. With its commitment to accessible and seamless charging services, Charzer is paving the way for a future where EV ownership is more convenient and sustainable than ever before.

FAQ

What is Charzer?

Charzer is an EV charging station aggregation platform that simplifies the charging process for electric vehicle users.

How does the new WhatsApp feature work?

Users can start charging their EVs sending a simple “Hi” message to 7829330410 on WhatsApp. The feature is designed to be accessible and user-friendly, eliminating the need to download an additional app.

Can users message in languages other than English?

Yes, Charzer’s new feature is language-inclusive. Users can also message in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, catering to different regions in India.

How does this feature benefit fleet managers?

The new WhatsApp feature streamlines the charging process for fleet managers. It reduces coordination time between managers and drivers, allowing managers to focus on other operational tasks.

What is the reach of Charzer’s platform?

Charzer currently powers over 19 lakh EV kilometers every month across 250 cities in India, showcasing its significant impact on the EV charging landscape.