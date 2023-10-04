The Summer of Ben Simmons: A Reflection through Instagram

In F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, the protagonist, Nick Carraway, reflects on the idea of starting over with the arrival of summer. This sentiment resonates not only in life but also in the NBA, where the offseason represents a time for reflection and reset. This article delves into the summer of Ben Simmons, the enigmatic NBA superstar, through an analysis of his Instagram posts.

The author, one of the millions of followers of Simmons on Instagram, recounts their own uneventful summer while living vicariously through Simmons’ posts. Simmons’ summer was filled with luxury, as he split his time between Miami and Los Angeles, showcasing expensive cars, hanging out with his entourage, and enjoying some much-needed time away from the spotlight. The author explores the idea that social media presents a curated version of oneself, offering insights into values and aesthetics.

To better understand Simmons, the author suggests analyzing his Instagram posts from late July, beginning with his birthday. One significant post from June 8th stands out, attracting attention for its portrayal of Simmons’ newly muscular physique. While Simmons has always had an impressive physical presence, his refusal to shoot has been a point of criticism. The addition of muscle raises questions about whether he is working smart or merely working hard. While muscle mass can be advantageous for bigs or players who face physical defenders, it may inhibit speed and conditioning.

The article concludes acknowledging the complexities of interpreting social media posts. By examining Simmons’ Instagram presence, readers can gain some understanding of his past, present, and future. Simmons remains an enigma, and his social media presence offers only glimpses into his multifaceted personality.

