Can Cable Companies Compete with Streaming Giants?

Comcast and Charter believe they can, and they’re introducing Xumo as their weapon of choice. Xumo, built on Comcast’s Entertainment OS platform, seamlessly integrates live TV into its offering while also making streaming apps a central feature. Charter, which recently struck a deal to include Disney+ in its base pay TV tier, envisions a future where live TV and streaming apps coexist on the same platform.

Charter’s President of Product and Technology, Rich DiGeronimo, highlighted the importance of participating in the growing streaming viewership while still being involved in the traditional video business. Charter’s integration of Disney+ into some pay TV packages is a testament to this strategy, enabling customers to easily access a variety of programming options.

Likewise, Comcast will make the Xumo box available to its internet subscribers, who can add their preferred streaming apps to the platform. Xumo effectively serves as a next-generation cable box, featuring a voice-activated user experience and an automatic content discovery mechanism that locates content from various subscriptions or live pay TV.

Xumo aims to simplify the entertainment experience removing the complexities of navigating multiple streaming platforms. Marcien Jenckes, President of Xumo, expressed the company’s goal to make TV easy again leveraging the expertise and technological innovation of Comcast and Charter.

The introduction of Xumo demonstrates that cable companies are striving to adapt to the changing landscape of television consumption. By integrating live TV and streaming services, they aim to appeal to a broader range of viewers and compete with established streaming giants like Apple, Roku, and Amazon.

