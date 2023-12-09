Code Orange Declared at Prince Edward Island Hospital Due to Major Accident

A major accident on St. Peters Road in Prince Edward Island has led to the declaration of a Code Orange at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The hospital issued the alert in response to the expected arrival of several trauma patients. Health P.E.I. has activated additional staff to increase the hospital’s capacity and handle the situation effectively.

The exact cause of the accident has not been disclosed, but the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that a serious multi-vehicle collision occurred, resulting in the closure of St. Peters Road between York Road and Suffolk Road in Marshfield. The closure is expected to last for an extended period of time, as the RCMP conducts a thorough investigation.

In light of the Code Orange declaration, Health P.E.I. urges the public to visit the emergency department of Queen Elizabeth Hospital only if they have urgent or critical issues. Patients with non-emergency conditions should anticipate longer wait times and consider seeking alternative healthcare options.

The hospital’s proactive response to the accident reflects their commitment to providing timely and efficient medical care to the community. The activation of additional staff will help ensure that all trauma patients receive the necessary treatment promptly. It also demonstrates the hospital’s preparedness in managing unexpected events and emergencies effectively.

As the RCMP continues to investigate the accident, updates regarding the road closure will be shared through social media platforms. It is paramount for commuters to stay informed and seek alternate routes to minimize any disruptions in their travel plans.

Events like these highlight the importance of road safety and the need for vigilance while driving. Authorities and individuals alike must work together to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of the community.