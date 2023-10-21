How to Watch the MLS Match Between Charlotte and Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time and Team News

Charlotte FC will be facing off against Inter Miami in their final MLS clash of the season at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. After a string of impressive performances with Lionel Messi in their ranks, Inter Miami’s form has dropped in recent weeks, and they are now winless in their last six matches across all competitions. On the other hand, Charlotte FC has managed two wins from their nine matches and currently sits 12th in the standings with 40 points, six more than 14th-placed Inter Miami.

If you’re wondering how to watch the match, here’s what you need to know. The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 6pm EDT for viewers in the US. In the United States, the fixture will be streamed live on Apple TV. Highlights will also be available on the clubs’ official YouTube channels after the match.

In terms of team news, Karol Swiderski is expected to be in the starting lineup for Charlotte FC after his impressive cameo off the bench in the previous match. However, the team will be without Ben Bender and Vinicius Mello due to injuries, while Derrick Jones is available for selection after serving his yellow card suspension.

For Inter Miami, there is a possibility that Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi may finally be on the field together for the final game of the MLS regular season. Alba, who made a substitute appearance in the last match, is expected to be ready for a full game.

In the head-to-head record between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami, there is no clear dominance from either team. Both sides will be eager to secure a win in this crucial match to end their season on a high note.

