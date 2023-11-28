New Measures Implemented to Combat Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In the ongoing battle against child sexual exploitation and abuse, the Western District of North Carolina has taken significant steps towards justice and protection for victims. Today, a local man, Luis Ramirez Avila, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the receipt of child pornography, highlighting the district’s commitment to combating this heinous crime.

Avila, 23, was identified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during an investigation that began in 2019. The investigation uncovered Avila’s use of online platforms, such as Snapchat, to receive and share child pornography. Shockingly, Avila also utilized these platforms to find and communicate with minor victims, convincing them, and at times even paying them, to produce explicit videos for his gratification.

“This case has shed light on the urgent need for action to protect our children,” stated U.S. Attorney Dena J. King. “We must remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable population.”

The sentencing of Avila to 11 years in prison is a critical step towards justice, but the fight against child sexual exploitation and abuse does not end there. To ensure public safety and prevent further harm, Avila will undergo 30 years of court supervision upon his release from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will face a $15,300 assessment. These measures aim to monitor Avila’s activities and protect potential victims in the future.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 the Department of Justice that focuses on combatting child sexual exploitation and abuse. By combining resources from federal, state, and local agencies, this initiative aims to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who exploit children online, as well as rescue victims from abusive situations.

“Project Safe Childhood stands as a beacon of hope in the face of this growing epidemic,” expressed FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of every child.”

The success of this case would not have been possible without the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, whose thorough investigation brought Avila to justice.

As the Western District of North Carolina persists in its commitment to protecting children, it urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online activities involving minors. Together, we can create a safer environment for our most precious and vulnerable assets – our children.

FAQ:

