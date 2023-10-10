Kai Jones Requests Trade from Charlotte Hornets

Kai Jones, the 19th overall pick out of Texas in the 2021 NBA Draft, has officially requested a trade from the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have not provided any official comment regarding his request.

The announcement came after the Hornets stated that Jones would not be participating in the team’s training camp due to personal reasons. This decision was made following some unusual behavior exhibited Jones on social media platforms. He posted a cryptic video on Instagram Live and a series of critical comments about his teammates on Twitter.

Jones has played 67 games for the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points and two rebounds per game. Although the team has not disclosed specific details about his trade request, it is evident that Jones is seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

It remains to be seen how the Hornets will handle this situation and whether they will accommodate Jones’ trade request. The organization has chosen to withhold additional comments at this time, showing respect for the personal nature of the matter.

Kai Jones’ desire to leave the Hornets could be a result of various factors, such as a lack of playing time or a desire for a different team environment. As the situation unfolds, NBA fans will be eager to see how this trade request plays out and which team might be interested in acquiring Jones’ services.

