Charlotte Chef Uses Talent and Generosity to Give Back

Chef Kevin Winston has made a name for himself in the culinary world, having worked with high-profile clients such as H.E.R., Justin Bieber, the late Nipsey Hussle, and Fantasia. However, his focus has shifted to making a difference in his local community of Charlotte. As a father raising his two sons in the Queen City, Winston believes in the importance of giving back.

“We all have a responsibility to give back in some way,” he said. “You don’t have to do it in a traditional way. You can do it in a way where you’re giving your talents.”

To fulfill this responsibility, Winston has decided to share his acclaimed holiday recipes with deserving families in Charlotte. Many of these recipes are family heirlooms, passed down through generations and paying homage to his late mother and grandmother. Winston believes in the power of food to bring people together and create joyful memories, especially during the holiday season.

One of his signature recipes is Collard Greens, a beloved side dish that perfectly complements any holiday meal. The recipe calls for collard greens, smoked turkey wings or ham hocks, onion, garlic, vegetable oil, chicken broth, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes (optional), and apple cider vinegar. The process involves sautéing the onion and garlic, browning the meat, adding the collard greens and seasonings, simmering until tender, and finishing with apple cider vinegar.

Another standout recipe is his Cornbread Dressing. This delicious Thanksgiving side dish features cornbread mix, celery, onion, bell pepper, chicken broth, butter, eggs, dried sage, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. The preparation includes making the cornbread, sautéing the vegetables, combining everything in a mixing bowl, and baking until golden brown.

Lastly, Winston’s Sweet Potato Pie is a must-try dessert. The recipe includes mashed sweet potatoes, granulated sugar, melted butter, eggs, milk, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, salt, and an unbaked pie crust. After combining all the ingredients, the pie is baked until set and can be served chilled or at room temperature, optionally topped with whipped cream.

By sharing his culinary talents and recipes with deserving families in Charlotte, Chef Kevin Winston demonstrates that giving back can be both fulfilling and delicious. He reminds us that we all have the power to make a positive impact in our communities, even through the simple act of sharing our skills and passions.

Chef Kevin Winston was born in Missouri and raised in his family's renowned Kansas City BBQ joint, where he developed a passion for cooking. He has since received formal culinary training and worked in kitchens across the country.

Chef Kev believes that healthy eating should also be delicious and satisfying. He combines his classical culinary training with his down-home upbringing to create accessible and artful dishes.

Chef Kevin is sharing his acclaimed holiday recipes with deserving families in Charlotte. By providing them with delicious meals, he hopes to bring joy and create lasting memories during the holiday season.

Some of Chef Kevin Winston’s signature recipes include Collard Greens, Cornbread Dressing, and Sweet Potato Pie. These dishes are inspired his family’s traditions and are loved for their flavors and comforting qualities.