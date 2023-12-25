Woman Arrested for Assaulting Charlie Sheen at Malibu Home

A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly assaulting actor Charlie Sheen at his residence in Malibu. The suspect, identified as Electra Schrock, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities were alerted to the incident on Wednesday when they received a call reporting a battery/disturbance at Sheen’s home. Deputies who arrived at the scene confirmed that Sheen was the victim of the assault. Details surrounding the incident have not been disclosed, and the sheriff’s department declined to comment further.

Schrock, 47, now faces felony charges. If convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, which includes the use of force likely to cause bodily harm, she could face up to four years in state prison or a year in county jail, as well as a fine of up to $10,000. Additionally, Schrock could be sentenced to up to six years in state prison for first-degree burglary.

Charlie Sheen, known for his role in “Two and a Half Men,” has had a tumultuous past marred drug and alcohol abuse, as well as previous legal issues. He has been open about his struggles and has made efforts to maintain his sobriety. In a 2019 interview, he expressed disbelief at the chaos he had created in his life.

Currently appearing in the Max series “Bookie,” Sheen has reunited with the show’s co-creator, Chuck Lorre, after a decade-long estrangement. This marks a comeback for Sheen, who had previously claimed to have been “blacklisted” from the entertainment industry.

The court hearing for Schrock was scheduled for Friday morning, and Sheen’s representatives have not yet commented on the incident. As the case unfolds, further details may emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding the assault.