Newly Unveiled Articles Celebrate the Life and Impact of Late Investor Charlie Munger

Chinese social media users are celebrating the life and mourning the recent passing of billionaire investor Charlie Munger. The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning in a California hospital, although no cause of death was given. Munger, who was 99 years old, had been a firm supporter of the Chinese economy despite its recent economic troubles.

In the wake of Munger’s passing, tens of thousands of social media users in China have taken to sharing his pithy quotes on life, markets, and business. Munger’s wisdom has struck a chord with many, leading to an outpouring of posts on platforms like Weibo, where his death generated 32,000 posts and 340 million views.

Business leaders from around the world have also paid tribute to Munger, acknowledging his significant contributions. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has a massive following on Weibo, described Munger as a “titan of business and keen observer of the world around him.” Cook’s sentiment was echoed Stella Li, president of BYD Americas, who recognized Munger as a visionary who believed in the potential of electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Munger’s influence was pivotal in shaping BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle maker in which Berkshire Hathaway invested in 2008. Initially valued at $230 million, the investment has since skyrocketed to $2.4 billion. Munger’s support and guidance played a crucial role in BYD’s transformation into a global leader in clean energy.

In addition to his impact on BYD, Munger’s praise for China’s communist government raised eyebrows. Despite criticism from Western governments regarding human rights violations, Munger consistently spoke highly of the country and its economic prospects. His unwavering support for China and its advancements in various sectors, including technology, earned him widespread recognition.

Charlie Munger will be remembered as a visionary investor who believed in the future of China’s economy and played a significant role in shaping the success of companies like BYD. His wisdom and insights will continue to inspire generations of leaders worldwide.