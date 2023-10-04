Former Celtic Star Charlie Mulgrew Begins Coaching Journey

Former Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew has taken his first steps into his coaching career. The retired Scottish international, who announced his retirement from professional football last month, was spotted at Celtic training alongside manager Brendan Rodgers. Mulgrew has expressed his desire to get involved in coaching and wasted no time in learning from one of the best managers in Scotland.

Mulgrew shared his experience on Instagram, describing it as “an invaluable couple of days” and thanking Rodgers for allowing him to observe the team’s preparations for their Champions League game against Lazio. He praised the thoroughness of the coaching staff’s preparations and wished Celtic good luck for the match.

This visit to Lennoxtown would have provided Mulgrew with valuable insight into the coaching methods of Rodgers, especially during a crucial European fixture. Although Mulgrew only played under Rodgers for a short time in 2016 before joining Blackburn Rovers, he has shown a keen interest in coaching and management.

Mulgrew’s ambition to play an attacking, possession-based style of football aligns with Rodgers’ philosophy, making this learning experience all the more valuable. Rodgers has a history of supporting and mentoring young coaches, as evidenced his assistance to Stuart Kettlewell, the manager of Motherwell.

Overall, Mulgrew’s visit to Celtic training signifies his determination to make an impact as a coach or manager. His desire to learn from the best and embrace a modern, attacking style of play can only benefit Scottish football.

Sources:

– Daily Record