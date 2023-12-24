Netflix’s Rebel Moon Receives Mixed Reviews for Actors’ Accent Choices

Netflix’s highly anticipated sci-fi film, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, has finally been released on the streaming platform. The film, with an estimated production cost of $166 million, is the most expensive project of the year for Netflix. However, while the film has garnered attention for its visual effects and ambitious storyline, one aspect that has divided viewers is the choice of accents used the actors.

English actor Charlie Hunnam, who portrays the character of mercenary pilot Kai, revealed that he had always wanted to use a Belfast brogue in a role, as it is his favorite accent. Hunnam initially believed that he had “nailed it,” but due to difficulties in comprehensibility for the American audience, adjustments were made during the post-production process. Hunnam justified the altered accent imagining that it could be a futuristic version of the original dialect.

Following the film’s release, online users took to social media platforms to express their opinions on Hunnam’s accent and the overall quality of Rebel Moon. While some fans criticized Hunnam’s attempt at the Northern Irish accent, others embraced the uniqueness of a “Space Belfast” accent. However, it’s worth noting that the film has received a mixed reception, with critics giving it a 23% rating on the Tomatometer, while the audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes stands at 69%.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, directed Zack Snyder, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film is set to be followed a second installment, titled The Scargiver, which is scheduled to arrive in April 2024. Despite the criticism and divergent opinions on the actors’ accent choices, Rebel Moon continues to captivate audiences with its imaginative and visually stunning take on the sci-fi genre.