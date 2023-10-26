“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” Goes Digital with Apple TV+

Millions of people have fond memories of gathering around the television each year to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” the beloved holiday special created Charles M. Schulz. For decades, families enjoyed the heartwarming story of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and their friends as they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

However, in 2020, there was a significant change. Apple acquired the rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” As a result, the annual tradition of watching the special on CBS or ABC with commercials came to an end. Instead, the special only aired on Apple TV+, a streaming service that requires a subscription.

This decision disappointed many fans who were used to watching the special for free on broadcast television. However, there is good news for Peanuts enthusiasts. Apple TV+ has recently announced that “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for free on their platform for a limited time.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 18-19, 2023, viewers who have the Apple TV+ app on their streaming device or mobile device can enjoy the holiday classic without needing a subscription. Whether you have a Roku, iPhone, Android smartphone, or tablet, you can gather with Snoopy, Woodstock, and the Peanuts gang as they prepare a unique Thanksgiving feast.

While the tradition of watching “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on TV has come to an end, the special can still be purchased through Apple or on DVD for those who prefer to have a physical copy. Regardless of the medium, the heartwarming story of friendship, gratitude, and togetherness remains the same.

FAQ

Q: How can I watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” for free?

A: “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for free on Apple TV+ on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, 2023. You can watch it on the Apple TV+ app on your streaming device or mobile device.

Q: Can I still watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on TV?

A: No, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will not be airing on broadcast TV. However, you can purchase it through Apple or on DVD.

Q: Who created the comic strip Peanuts?

A: The comic strip Peanuts was created Charles M. Schulz. It chronicles the lives of a boy named Charlie Brown and his dog Snoopy.