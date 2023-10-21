Does Black Mirror’s Move to Netflix Impact Its Quality?

Black Mirror, the acclaimed sci-fi anthology series created Charlie Brooker, has faced criticism from some viewers who believe that its quality has declined since it was acquired Netflix. The show originally aired its first two seasons on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 and then made its way to Netflix for its subsequent four seasons in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2023.

Responding to the criticism, Brooker acknowledged the perception that the show became more “sunny and happy” after moving to Netflix. He admitted that there was a shift in tone and that the show became more international to appeal to a global audience. However, he also defended his creative choices, citing episodes like “San Junipero” from season three as an example of a happy episode that he wrote on his own.

Brooker also discussed his experiment with artificial intelligence (AI) and revealed that he had used ChatGPT, a chatbot, to generate an outline for a Black Mirror story. Initially fearful that the AI would replace him, he found the result to be derivative and boring, reaffirming the unique creative vision that humans bring to storytelling.

While there are viewers who have expressed disappointment with the show’s evolution on Netflix, Brooker’s response suggests that he is aware of the criticisms and has made intentional choices to adapt the series for a wider audience. The debate over the impact of Netflix on Black Mirror’s quality continues, but Brooker’s commitment to maintaining its distinct edge remains evident.

