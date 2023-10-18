TikTok Trends: Charli D’Amelio Gives Honest Feedback

In a recent video, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio reviews and gives her honest feedback on popular TikTok trends. From the orange juice coffee trend to the foam foundation trend, she shares her thoughts on each.

Starting with the orange juice coffee trend, Charli admits that she’s never seen this before and doesn’t think she would enjoy it. While she loves both orange juice and coffee separately, she finds the combination to be strange and not to her liking.

Moving on to the copper cowboy hair trend, Charli thinks the trend is fun and cute, but feels unsure if the color would suit her. She also jokes about her tendency to impulsively cut her hair during a photo shoot and regret it later.

When it comes to the foam foundation trend, Charli expresses her excitement for trying new makeup and experimenting with different textures. She tries the foam foundation and is pleasantly surprised its smoothness and glowy finish.

Next, Charli shares her thoughts on the upside-down bodysuit hack. While she appreciates the creativity behind it, she doubts whether it would work for her due to her long torso and short legs.

Charli also discusses the styling men’s boxers trend, stating that she personally loves it and often wears her boyfriend’s clothes. She finds it cute and fun to wear baggy shorts.

As for the strawberry makeup trend, Charli thinks it’s pretty and enjoys how it allows people to experiment with different looks. She also mentions her love for applying fake freckles after doing her makeup.

Lastly, Charli talks about the sleepy girl mocktail trend. She mentions her struggle with maintaining a good sleep schedule and considers trying this trend as a way to address her sleep issues. She tries the mocktail and finds it refreshing, although she worries about the potential effect on her teeth.

Overall, Charli D’Amelio shares her honest opinions on various TikTok trends, highlighting what she likes and what doesn’t quite suit her. Her feedback gives viewers a glimpse into her personal style and preferences.

