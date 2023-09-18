A Teen Faces Criminal Charges for Threatening Video at Edina High School

In a disturbing incident, a teenager is now facing criminal charges after allegedly posting a threatening video on Snapchat outside Edina High School. The video showed someone holding a handgun inside a car with the caption, “Come outside b****,” and then tilted up to reveal the front doors of the school. Snapchat promptly alerted the FBI to the threat, who then informed the Edina police.

Upon investigation, the police were able to match the Snapchat user to a 17-year-old defendant, whose cellphone was tracked to an address in Minneapolis near his home. A search warrant was executed, and officers found the defendant’s cellphone and clothes matching those seen in the video. The teenager was arrested and brought in for questioning. During the interrogation, he claimed that his Snapchat account had been hacked and invoked his right to remain silent.

The defendant has been charged with threats of violence and possession of a gun or ammunition a minor. It is worth noting that he had never been a student at Edina High School. To ensure the safety of the students and staff, both Edina High School and neighboring Valley View Middle School held classes remotely on Friday as a precaution.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers posed social media platforms and the importance of swift action when threats are made. The collaboration between Snapchat, the FBI, and local law enforcement highlights the need for effective communication and cooperation in addressing such situations.

