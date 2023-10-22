Can a Victory at Arrowhead Turn the Chargers’ Season Around?

The Los Angeles Chargers may have had a disappointing season so far, but a victory against the division favorites, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium could change their trajectory in an instant. Despite their losing record, a win would put the Chargers at 2-0 in their division, something they haven’t achieved since 2009.

Although the offense will face challenges without their veteran center, the promising performance of wide receiver Keenan Allen provides hope for both fans and players. It’s crucial for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to utilize his weapons creatively, such as Derius Davis, and play to the strengths of Quentin Johnston rather than using him solely as a deep decoy.

The game will take place on Sunday, October 22nd at 1:25 p.m. PT at GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium. It can be watched live on CBS, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes, or streamed on platforms like ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Local radio broadcasts will also be available, with ALT FM-98.7 airing the local broadcast, KATY 101.3 FM in San Bernardino, KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM in Eugene, KNWZ FM & KNWH AM in Palm Springs/Yucca, KXNT 840 AM and KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 in Las Vegas, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 locally and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Despite the odds favoring the Chiefs, who are currently listed as a 5.5-point favorite, the Chargers have the potential to turn their season around with a victory. So be sure to tune in and join the conversation on Bolts From the Blue’s game thread when it goes live.

Source: Arrowhead Pride