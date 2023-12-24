Title: Pastor at Maggie Valley United Methodist Church Faces Embezzlement Charges, Community Stunned

Summary:

The Maggie Valley community is in shock as theft charges have been filed against Cole Altizer, a pastor at Maggie Valley United Methodist Church. Altizer is facing one count of felony larceny an employee after allegedly embezzling $540 from the church. The news has deeply saddened members of the community and church officials, who are hoping for a resolution that is in the best interest of everyone involved.

Pastor Faces Embezzlement Charges: Community in Disarray

The tranquil community of Maggie Valley is grappling with the shocking news that one of their own, Cole Altizer, a beloved pastor at Maggie Valley United Methodist Church, is facing charges of embezzlement. The tight-knit community, known for its close bonds and unwavering faith, is at a loss for words in the wake of this unsettling revelation.

The charges filed against Altizer, which include one count of felony larceny an employee, have left the community both saddened and bewildered. Local business owner Barbara Tyson expressed her distress, stating, “As a Christian, I just feel really sad that it has happened for any church. I don’t belong to that church, but it’s a sad situation.”

Details surrounding the alleged embezzlement are scarce, as church leaders are remaining tight-lipped about the incident. However, according to an arrest warrant, Altizer is accused of embezzling $540 from the church. The missing amount was discovered during a routine count of the church’s funds, leaving church officials in a state of shock and disappointment.

The investigation into Altizer’s alleged misconduct is now in the hands of the Maggie Valley Police. While the community hopes that there won’t be any additional charges, there is a sense of uncertainty looming over the situation. Ken Brown, the Board Chair of Maggie Valley United Methodist Church, commented cautiously on the matter, saying, “There could be more. We don’t know. We hope not.”

To address the immediate consequences, Altizer’s name has been removed from the church sign, indicating his removal from his pastoral duties. He is currently on administrative leave until the investigation concludes. Brown emphasized that the ultimate decision regarding Altizer’s status lies with the bishop of the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.

As the community processes this shocking turn of events, residents and church leaders are clinging to hope and reserving judgment. They are clear that Altizer is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Tommy Landers, a member of the community, stressed, “If he did it, it’s a bad thing. But, hopefully, he didn’t. Innocent until proven guilty is all I can say.”

While the community longs for a resolution that upholds justice and healing, it is evident that the actions of one individual should not overshadow the church’s commendable work and the unwavering faith of the Maggie Valley community.