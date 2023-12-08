Panera Bread Faces Second Lawsuit Over Charged Lemonade Drinks

Panera Bread, the fast-casual chain known for its food and drink offerings, is facing another lawsuit related to its highly caffeinated Charged Lemonade drinks. This is the second legal action to be filed against the restaurant this year, with both cases alleging that the drinks led to the death of a customer who consumed them.

The most recent lawsuit was filed the family of Dennis Brown, a 46-year-old man from Fleming Island, Florida. According to the suit, Brown suffered a cardiac arrest on his way home from Panera Bread, where he had consumed three Charged Lemonades. The lawsuit claims that Brown was not aware that the drinks contained caffeine and had been drinking them consistently in the days leading up to his death.

Panera Bread denies any wrongdoing and expresses sympathy for Brown’s family. The chain states that it believes his passing was not caused their products and views the lawsuit as without merit. However, this is not the first time that Panera has faced legal action over its Charged Lemonade drinks.

Earlier this year, the family of Sarah Katz, a 21-year-old University of Pennsylvania student, filed a similar lawsuit against Panera Bread. Katz’s family claimed that she died due to cardiac arrest caused the highly caffeinated drink and improper labeling. The lawsuit stated that the Charged Lemonade was advertised as a “clean” drink with the same caffeine content as a dark roast coffee, but it actually contained much more caffeine.

Panera Bread changed the labeling on the Charged Lemonade after the first lawsuit was filed, adding a prominent warning that the drink contains caffeine and is not recommended for certain individuals. However, the recent legal action suggests that the changes were not enough to prevent another tragic incident.

These lawsuits highlight the importance of transparency and accurate labeling in the food and beverage industry. Customers should be able to make informed choices about what they consume, especially when it comes to products that can have a significant impact on their health. It remains to be seen how these cases will be resolved, but they serve as a reminder for companies to prioritize the safety and well-being of their customers.