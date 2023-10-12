Character.AI Introduces Character Group Chat Feature for AI and Human Interaction

Character.AI, a startup backed a16z, has launched an innovative new feature called Character Group Chat. This feature allows users to engage in group chats that include both AI characters and human participants. Users have the ability to create various group chats, such as one with famous AI scientists like Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Nikola Tesla, and Stephen Hawking, or even a mythological gods group chat with Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon.

Initially, access to this feature is limited to c.ai+ subscribers, priced at $9.99 per month. The company plans to gather feedback from these early users before making it available to the general public. Although the Character Group Chat is currently exclusive to the Character.AI mobile app on iOS and Android, there are plans to extend its availability to the web.

This introduction of the Character Group Chat feature reflects a growing trend in which users are increasingly comfortable conversing and entertaining themselves with AI characters. Market intelligence provider data.ai highlights that the app already boasts nearly 30 million monthly active users worldwide, indicating a significant demand for this type of interaction. Users are not only willing to engage with AI characters, but they are also willing to pay for the opportunity.

With this emerging trend, there are a multitude of questions to consider. How will the integration of AI characters and human participants in group chats impact our social interactions? Will the availability of mythological gods in group chats spark interest in learning about ancient mythology? The possibilities are endless, and it will be fascinating to observe how users embrace and utilize this innovative feature.

Overall, Character.AI’s Character Group Chat presents an exciting avenue for AI and human interaction. By creating a platform that allows for multiperson chats involving both AI and human participants, the company has introduced a new form of entertainment that appeals to users worldwide.

Sources:

– Shelly Palmer: shellypalmer.com