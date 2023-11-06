Zdeno Chara: From NHL Captain to Marathon Runner

Zdeno Chara, the legendary NHL player known for his towering height and imposing presence on the ice, has recently showcased his athletic abilities beyond the rink. In a viral video, Chara can be seen participating in a marathon, much to the awe and excitement of onlookers.

The video captures Chara standing head and shoulders above the crowd when he is approached someone on the sidelines. Sporting a beaming smile, Chara’s attention is drawn to a sign that reads “Go Big Z!” held up a dedicated fan decked out in Islanders colors.

It is no surprise to see Chara back in New York, as he was drafted the Islanders in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft. He played for the team from 1997 to 2001 before making a triumphant return for his final season in 2021-2022.

Chara’s marathon performance was nothing short of impressive. He completed the grueling 26.2-mile race in an astonishing time of 3 hours, 19 minutes, and 19 seconds. This achievement speaks volumes about his determination and endurance as an athlete.

Notably, this is not Chara’s first foray into long-distance running. Back in 2023, the former Boston Bruins captain, who led his team to a Stanley Cup victory, embarked on his marathon journey at the renowned Boston Marathon. Despite it being his first marathon, Chara crossed the finish line with a commendable time of 3 hours, 38 minutes, and 23 seconds – a feat that received widespread praise.

If Chara decides to complete marathons in every city he had played NHL home games, there are only two cities left on his list: Ottawa and Washington D.C. Having spent four seasons with the Senators from 2001 to 2006 and a single season with the Capitals in 2020-2021, it would be fascinating to see him conquer those marathons as well.

Zdeno Chara’s transition from a dominant NHL captain to an accomplished marathon runner underscores his exceptional athleticism and unwavering dedication. His participation in these races not only showcases his versatility as an athlete but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere.

