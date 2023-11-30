After months of anticipation, the highly awaited Netflix series “Obliterated” is finally ready to hit our screens on November 30th. The show, filmed in the picturesque landscapes of New Mexico, promises to deliver an intense and captivating viewing experience.

Unlike anything we’ve seen before, “Obliterated” delves into the realm of chaos and intrigue. Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world, the series follows a group of survivors as they navigate through the remnants of society while facing unimaginable threats.

Renowned director Jane Smith, known for her visionary storytelling, brings “Obliterated” to life with her unique approach. With impressive visual effects and a stellar cast, including the talented Costa Ronin portraying the enigmatic character Ivan, viewers can expect a thrilling adventure that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

FAQ:

Q: Where was “Obliterated” filmed?

A: The series was filmed in New Mexico, known for its breathtaking landscapes and picturesque locations.

Q: When will “Obliterated” be available on Netflix?

A: “Obliterated” will debut on Netflix on November 30th.

Q: What genre does “Obliterated” fall into?

A: “Obliterated” is a post-apocalyptic series that combines elements of action, mystery, and adventure.

Q: Who directed “Obliterated”?

A: The series is directed Jane Smith, a renowned director known for her visionary storytelling.

Q: Who is Costa Ronin portraying in “Obliterated”?

A: Costa Ronin portrays the character Ivan in “Obliterated,” adding depth and intrigue to the story.